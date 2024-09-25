Economics, Empathy, and the US Election

Although both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump’s policies are expected to increase US deficits and debt over the next decade, the consequences of Trump’s proposed tariffs threaten to cause far more damage. At a time of heightened uncertainty, the United States needs a president who genuinely cares about ordinary people.
ITHACA – The outcome of November’s US presidential election will have profound consequences for democracies worldwide and for geopolitical flashpoints like Ukraine, the Middle East, and Taiwan. But the potential economic fallout could be equally far-reaching. In today’s interconnected global economy, with supply chains stretching across continents, policy missteps in the United States could reverberate around the world, fueling trade wars, inflation, and unemployment.
