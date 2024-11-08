The Causes and Consequences of Trump’s Comeback

In the US, Democrats tend to misunderstand how most of the public view them and underestimate the strength and durability of their opponents’ appeal. This helps explain their spectacular, world-changing failure to mount an effective campaign in the just-concluded election.
TEL AVIV – During the just-concluded US election campaign, I did not follow opinion polls, pore over “evidence-based” predictions, or read “expert” analyses of the race. As soon as I saw some of the most famous faces in American pop culture – from Taylor Swift and Beyoncé to Oprah Winfrey and Bruce Springsteen – campaigning for Vice President Kamala Harris, I knew she was going to lose.
