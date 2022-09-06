Childish Morality?

I think that children learn to have more closeness with the people they spend their most of the time with and form pleasant memories with. In India and Uganda, the strangers are as important as kin is because both societies are collective societies where on a street a Indian or a Ugandan kid can have interaction with a passerby and a complete stranger. Secondly due to social mobility in these countries where parents might sometimes be stricter to the children because of economic challenges or lack of freedom of expression prevailing in a society create a better impression of a stranger who mostly would be nice to the children. On the other hand, in EU and US, the societies are individualistic, and children do not get to witness affection from strangers and thus Children would associate emotionally to any person that is closer to him or her and they spend more time with them to form early memories. These social characteristics of different regions then correspond to our genetic behavior towards kin and strangers.