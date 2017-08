Steve Hurst AUG 22, 2017

Michael



Trump is the Prince not Bannon. You overestimate Bannon or he would still be resident. Bannon's problem is Trump is his flag and if the flag falls he has nothing. The question remains with Trump and that is what can he deliver. If his core strategy which is growth thru tax breaks and debt spent against that forecast growth do not work he is out. Bannon claims the US has 5 years to deal with China, he has already lost on that basis. Manufacturing is not reversible because if, and it is a big if, there is uplift it will be filled with automation not labour

Read more