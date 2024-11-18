brown114_John MooreGetty Images_who John Moore/Getty Images
Crunch Time for the WHO

To prevent unnecessary deaths from treatable diseases, the World Health Organization must be empowered to fulfill its mandate as the leading global emergency responder. If its $7.1 billion fundraising campaign falls short, we risk being caught unprepared again when the next pandemic arrives.

EDINBURGH – At this month’s G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, chaired by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, global leaders are expected to discuss the World Health Organization’s call for long-term investment in public health. Through its new Investment Round, the WHO aims to raise at least $7.1 billion to support essential initiatives over the next four years, reducing the need to rely on emergency funding whenever a crisis erupts.

