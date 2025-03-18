When Will US Academia and Business Speak Up Against Trump?
When the basic institutions of a democracy come under attack, those leading major universities and firms have an outsize duty to act in their defense. If America's academic and business leaders remain silent in the face of President Donald Trump's authoritarian behavior, they will come to regret it.
CAMBRIDGE – America’s prodigious wealth and power are founded on two pillars: universities and businesses. The first produces the ideas, research, and training that have made the country a mecca for the world’s best minds. The second generates the investment and innovation that have powered America’s formidable economic engine. But now, President Donald Trump seems intent on wrecking both.