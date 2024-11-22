The Big Picture

With Donald Trump, the self-proclaimed “Tariff Man” headed back to the White House, America’s trading partners are bracing themselves for large, across-the-board tariffs on their exports to the United States. But it is China – which Trump’s pick for Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, has called “the threat that will define this century” – that will be targeted most harshly, with Trump pledging to slap 60% tariffs on all goods from the country.
