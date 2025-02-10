Trump’s Trade War Is About More Than Trade

Winning its trade war with China would help the US negotiate better trade terms, but American consumers and businesses could pay a heavy price. Despite the potential economic toll, US President Donald Trump remains determined to use trade tariffs to advance strategic objectives that have little or nothing to do with trade.
ROME – The opening salvos of US President Donald Trump’s trade war have sent shockwaves around the world. Over the past three weeks, his administration has broken with decades of free-trade orthodoxy, threatening to impose tariffs not only on strategic adversaries like China but also on longstanding allies like Canada and Mexico. Even Denmark – a NATO member and steadfast US ally during and after the Cold War – has found itself in Trump’s crosshairs.
