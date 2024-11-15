What Germany’s Next Government Must Do
Germany’s upcoming snap election, set to take place in February, offers a critical opportunity for the country to escape its current malaise and strengthen its security. But if the next government is to succeed, it will need to provide the kind of effective political leadership and bold action that its predecessor could never muster.
BERLIN – Horrible endings are better than never-ending horrors, or so the German saying goes. Many in Germany probably felt that way earlier this month, as they watched the collapse of the most unpopular government in recent German history, led by the most unpopular chancellor. The fierce political bickering that ensued was not particularly desirable, but it was better than more of the same.