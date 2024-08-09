The Big Picture

Last Monday, global stock markets plunged, with America’s benchmark S&P 500 enduring its biggest single-day drop since 2022, and Japan’s benchmark TOPIX index posting its worst performance in 37 years. Among the worst hit were large tech companies, reflected in a 3.4% drop in the NASDAQ index.
