What Progressives Must Learn from Trump’s Campaign

The Trump campaign hammered Vice President Kamala Harris on transgender issues, airing devastatingly effective anti-trans TV ads more than 30,000 times. Worse, Trump could credibly accuse the Democrats of shutting its ears to a key segment of the electorate – including some of the party’s own members.
SINGAPORE – In the aftermath of Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election, The New York Times reported on a clash of views between two Democratic members of Congress. “Democrats spend way too much time trying not to offend anyone rather than being brutally honest about the challenges many Americans face,” said Representative Seth Moulton of Massachusetts. “I have two little girls, I don’t want them getting run over on a playing field by a male or formerly male athlete, but as a Democrat I’m supposed to be afraid to say that.”
