The Fall and Rise of American Democracy
Over time, as American democracy has increasingly fallen short of delivering on its core promises, the Democratic Party has contributed to the problem by catering to a narrow, privileged elite. To restore its own prospects and America’s signature form of governance, it must return to its working-class roots.
BOSTON – It should not have come as such a surprise that US voters were largely unmoved by the Democrats’ warnings that Donald Trump poses a grave threat to American institutions. In a January 2024 Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans (a record low) said that they were satisfied with “the way US democracy is working.”