What a Republican US Congress Would Mean

Joe Biden has been taking credit for falling (somewhat) gas prices so he must not agree that he could not be responsible for gas prices. If he really wanted to help, he could take his foot off the neck of the US oil and gas industry.



Abortion is a state matter and different states will make different decisions on the issue. If it was possible to pass national abortion legislation, it would have been done long ago. You must wonder why no congress has attempted it in 50 years. The problem is that views on the subject are all over the board. National legislation won’t be possible either way. That’s precisely why it’s a state matter. After all, the EU has varied abortion legislation, and it doesn’t crash the EU so it’ll be fine in the US as well.