A Westless World
Just four years after Joe Biden announced that “America is back,” Europeans are now watching in dismay as America abandons transatlanticism and everything it stood for. If there is any silver lining, it is that America’s embrace of illiberal nationalism has shaken European leaders out of their complacency.
MUNICH – Each February, members of the transatlantic strategic community head to Munich to discuss the state of international security, making the Munich Security Conference a not-to-be-missed event on the foreign-policy calendar.