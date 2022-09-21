How the West Poisoned Its Money

Great article. Your timing is super, seeing as I just finished watching: the Oversight of America's Largest Consumer Facing Banks. So your delving into the interest rate gaps are wonderful!. I found today's hearing by the Congressional Oversight Committee pretty interesting, primarily because of the avoidance of the banking reps. total avoidance to even mention the basically.01% or less rate that these banks pretty much uniformly pay to any funds that the typical retail customer keeps in those banks. All they could mention was "the same" etc. etc, but essentially totally avoided a simple statement of something like this: Our bank pays the majority of the typical retail customer that has funds in our institution less than .01% in 2022. The next great avoidance was the fact that absolutely none of the questioners as members of Congress never even broached the subject of how much these same institutions charge for any credit card balance which for the most part is well over 15% or 25% based from the day of the charge if the monthly total amount is NOT paid off. Some banks even charge over 30%. Great avoidance of anybody on either side really getting down to any nitty gritty facts, nor why!.



I do credit the representative from Iowa, Ms Axne with her pointed questions to the panel! She definitely earned at least 3 gold stars for her paid work of the day, at how ever much per hour, plus extras for sitting in that hearing all day, or for however long she actually sat in on the questioning.



I do credit the official from Guam, unfortunately the video did not include his name on the screen, or I would gladly mention that name, with 4 gold stars for his direct questions to get the members of the panel to even mention their few words to avoid mentioning any real interest rates publicly out-of-their-mouths, and especially on camera. He should have demanded that they state the actual interest rate in the common terminology that they print on their interest earnings percentage on any of their public account listings that is viewed and read by their retail account holders.



A ripoff is a ripoff.



These institutions need to be held accountable instead of just continuing to collude with supporting avoiding stating any real simple fact by every nuanced strategy and technique in every politician's cookbook from the word "lie".



Actually, the West is still doing too good of a job poisoning the opportunity for any retail customer to even begin to earn any kind of REAL interest on any savings. Until that stops. the .75 monthly bumps aren't going to accomplish much of anything except keeping the real wealth circulating in the same circles that has been playing with the real wealth keep-away game all along, since how long?



And to really hit the message home, I wouldn't even bother to pay either of those two good ones one USD. Why bother? It ain't even worth a real cent in 2022. The transaction time is a total negative even based on nano-seconds by Stripe!



PS. "Gilded Stagnation". Those are absolutely two great ones together!!! Chalk that up permanently in red ink!!!