Weapons Alone Will Not Resolve the Ukraine Conflict

We, the EU, the West, cannot negotiate for the Ukrainians or demand that they accept totally unacceptable demands from Putin. Any surrender of territory would be totally unacceptable.



Putin has fundamentally violated the UN Charter by attacking a sovereign state to seize its territory and terrorize its population with intentional brutality. In 1939 the League of Nations expelled the USSR for its invasion of Finland. Russia's current actions appear far worse violations of international law and norms.



It appears that negotiations could address questions like how fast will Russia remove its troops and how it will compensate Ukraine for the extraordinary damage Russia has done to the country. What else could be negotiated in good faith?