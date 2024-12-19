The West Is Not Dying, but It Is Working on It
Western power is as strong as ever. What has changed is that the combination of socialism for financiers, collapsing prospects for the bottom 50%, and the surrender of our minds to Big Tech has given rise to overweening Western elites with little use for the last century’s value system.
ATHENS – A motley crew of centrist pundits in Europe, the Global South, and, following Donald Trump’s election victory, the United States believe that the West is in decline. To be sure, never has so much power been concentrated in the hands of so few people (and postcodes) in the West, but does that alone mean Western power is doomed?