The Failed Bet on Russian and Chinese Reform

This is a convenient fable. Naive Americans were taken in by duplicitous Orientals and KGB agents. But even the author can't keep a straight face as he tells the tale. Coupling the name of Lee Kuan Yew- an authoritarian if ever there was one (indeed Biden didn't invite Singapore to his Democracy Summit) with that of Milton Freidman (whose Chicago boys were working for General Pinochet) is truly hilarious.



The West wasn't interested in 'bailing out' Russia- it wanted to get rich quickly by grabbing resources. The Magnitsky Act expresses American frustration at being squeezed out by 'siloviki' backed Russian oligarchs. The American strategy was to threaten the oligarchs with confiscation of their super-yachts and Western assets unless they kept Putin's and his team of kleptocrats on side. Ukraine may break the power of both the siloviki and the oligarchs. Putin himself might go. But he will be replaced by a Zelenskyy who, in partnership with China, might organize a much more effective military response to perceived NATO expansionism. The problem with Democracy is that when it gets its act together it can defeat any Hitler or keep even a Stalin at bay (Finland lost territory but kept its soul). The West doesn't want that sort of democracy in Russia or China. It placed its bet on oligarchs whose portfolios would increasingly be dominated by Western assets and thus who would become obedient tools of the West. Xi broke the power of the oligarchs and, thanks to COVID, it appears that capital flight too may have reversed. Xi is delivering what a non corrupt populist elected government would i.e. eliminate absolute poverty, curb the power and privilege of the rich and the 'Princelings', and pursue an aggressive 'wolf warrior' foreign policy.



I believe only one American foundation- that of the well-meaning, but deluded, Jimmy Carter- bought into the notion that 'bottom up' democracy (elected village councils) was being implemented in China. But the Chinese told them to stop being so silly in 2012. The job of the Carter Center, for which the Chinese provided some money, was to spread Chinese propaganda (it has recently appointed a guy to do full time anti-India propaganda in Washington) and to give Chinese Ministers a forum for lecturing America on its democratic deficit.



The West wanted dirty energy and dirty money and then got dirty politics and now is faced with a very dirty war which is causing it to decouple from open markets and thus reverse globalization. But this means that, sooner or later, Western tech billionaires and wealthy private Foundations will become the target of redistributive fiscal policy. At that point the comfortable bubble of the senior bureaucrat turned academic, who is pampered by think-tanks, will burst with a vengeance. It is ordinary voters in the West who took a bet on the wisdom of highly credentialized cognitive elites who have discovered that much of Higher Education, funded by Student Loans, is a cruel Ponzi scheme just like 'sub-prime' real estate. We gambled on there being an omniscient 'epistocracy' and are now facing pitiless choice between 'heating and eating' or risking permanent debt servitude by betting on the roulette wheel of higher education.



The West could have forced China to do more political reform and some have argued that it was the War on Terror which prevented this. However, Clinton had pretty much green-lighted the thing already. This is the reason I feel that America was pursuing a 'bet on oligarch' strategy. Taiwan had been forced down the multi-party road and Trade deals predicated on political freedom remained a live issue in the Obama administration. Yet there was no follow through. Why? The oligarch strategy yielded dirty energy and other primary resources, dirty labor practices translating into cheaper smartphones, and, as a consequence, a tsunami of dirty money which in turn fueled dirty politics. The paradox of Trump is that we had an indigenous bricks and mortar billionaire fighting back against Clinton type cosmopolitanism which, alas, was based on dirty money flows. It remains to be seen whether the challenge posed by Trump, Farage, La Pen etc will spark the type of root and branch reform required to give us a clean democracy based on clean energy and clean money. Wars will still rage in places where there are historical reasons why existing borders are contested. The Wilsonian dream, or the Soviet dream, that a particular form of government would put an end to such contestation was shown to be utterly delusive a full century ago.