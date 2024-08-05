AI Complacency Is Compromising Western Defense
The US and European technology sectors are behaving like a circular firing squad, with individual firms attempting to sell as much to China as possible so that they can gain a lead on their immediate competitors. Unless that changes, the West could fall behind its adversaries in AI-driven warfare.
SILICON VALLEY – Just as the West has been forced into confrontation with Russia and China, military conflicts have revealed major systemic weaknesses in the US and European militaries and their defense-industrial bases.