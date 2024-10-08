Warrior Nations of the Middle East
The desire to act tough to overcome the humiliation of the Jews under the Nazis is useful in understanding the belligerence of Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. But as the country’s “Jewish warriors” fight phantoms of the past, they are sowing the seeds of Palestinian shame that will perpetuate violent conflict.
NEW YORK – The French leftist Pierre Goldman was a revolutionary fantasist and a criminal. Charged with killing two women during a holdup in a Paris pharmacy and robbing various other stores, he admitted to the thefts but denied the murders, and received a life sentence in 1974.