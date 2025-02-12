Africa’s Year of Warlords and Meddlers

Warlords, who were prevalent in Africa in the 1990s, have resurfaced in the continent’s most volatile regions: the Horn of Africa, the Great Lakes, and the Sahel. Regional powers, weakened by domestic concerns, have been unable to provide leadership, leaving the door open for external actors to intervene.
LAGOS – Africa’s prospects for this year are dim, owing to the resurgence of warlordism and the continued weakness of regional institutions – a consequence of the continent’s hobbled hegemons. US President Donald Trump’s recent suspension of aid to South Africa, in response to what he mendaciously described as the Black-led government’s illegal seizure of white land, and his offer of refugee status to supposedly oppressed white Afrikaners, signal the challenges that lie ahead.
