Viktor Orbán’s Home for Populist Fugitives

Although the Polish public expects the thieves, crooks, and cronies who filled the previous government to be held to account, many who face prosecution are finding refuge in nearby Hungary. If the trend is allowed to continue, the rule of law across the European Union will suffer.
WARSAW – Marcin Romanowski, a former deputy justice minister under Poland’s ousted Law and Justice (PiS) government, allegedly embezzled more than zł100 million ($24.5 million) while in office. The evidence for the crime is incontrovertible: His closest associate, Tomasz Mraz, has been cooperating with prosecutors, turning over recorded phone calls in which Romanowski and he discussed siphoning money from a public fund intended for crime victims.
