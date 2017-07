Tod oder Demokratie in Venezuela

Manuela Tortora JUL 5, 2017

Godfree Roberts: you badly need to update your information on Venezuela, or even better, you visit the country and see by yourself who creates your "phony shortages" and who protects the impunity of murderers (more than 15.000 killings/year, and 90% of homicides are never punished). The military coup happened in 2002, PDVSA general strike in 2004. The riots that started on April 1st and killed 85 people so far are not a sport. Today, 85% of Venezuelans are against Maduro's regime and want the democratic transition (elections) that this Cuban-inspired Government is pathetically denying. Read more