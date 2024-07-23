A Hillbilly Elegy for Ukraine and the West

According to J.D. Vance, Donald Trump’s pick for vice president, Russia’s size advantage over Ukraine is reason enough for the United States to cut its support for the country and pursue “negotiations” with the Kremlin. But by that logic, many other countres in the region should share the same fate.
STOCKHOLM – In a commentary published by the New York Times this past April, J.D. Vance, now the Republican vice-presidential nominee, proposed a strategy of “defense” for Ukraine that was nothing but a recipe for defeat. There can be no doubt that his words were closely read, and well received, in Beijing and Moscow. Appeasing Russia at Ukraine’s expense would amount to a major strategic loss for the United States, and thus a victory for its adversaries.
