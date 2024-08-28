Do Political Leaders Deserve a Break?

While some object to the idea of elected officials going on vacation, studies have consistently shown that regular breaks are critical for effective decision-making. But the last thing voters want to see, especially when asked to tighten their belts, is their elected representatives enjoying lavish, paid-for holidays.
OXFORD – As summer winds down and people across the Northern Hemisphere return to work, many political leaders are going on vacation, claiming it helps them recharge and perform better than those who stay at their posts. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, however, decided to cancel his summer holiday to deal with the riots across the country, underscoring the gravity of the situation and his commitment to restoring order.
OXFORD – As summer winds down and people across the Northern Hemisphere return to work, many political leaders are going on vacation, claiming it helps them recharge and perform better than those who stay at their posts. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, however, decided to cancel his summer holiday to deal with the riots across the country, underscoring the gravity of the situation and his commitment to restoring order.