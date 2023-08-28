Why the First Hundred Days in Office Matter

The concept offers a useful framework for incoming leaders whose time in office might end sooner than they realize, and whose honeymoon with their own parties and coalition partners could be far shorter than they had hoped. During their first months in power, they should focus on three key principles.
OXFORD – After years of anxiety about democratic backsliding, the next few months will tell us a lot about the state of popular government around the world. In October, Argentina will elect a new president to succeed Alberto Fernández, while in New Zealand, the Labour-led coalition faces a challenge from the National Party-led bloc. And in November, the Netherlands will hold a snap general election to replace Mark Rutte, the country’s longest-serving prime minister, whose government collapsed in July.
The United Kingdom is also expected to hold a general election at some point in 2024, while Indonesia is gearing up for a February presidential election to determine the successor to Joko Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi, as he completes his second and final term. Mexico is set to hold its presidential election in June, followed by the United States in November and Ghana in December.
In each of these countries, the election campaigns are already in full swing. But democracy is about more than elections. To work, it must also deliver effective governance. That is why aspiring leaders should start preparing for their first 100 days in office well ahead of time.
