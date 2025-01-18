The TikTok Boomerang
By banning TikTok, US authorities have sent American users of the app flocking to Chinese platforms with even fewer safeguards on data security or algorithmic manipulation. Though these, too, might be banned, others will replace them, leading America to construct, one prohibition at a time, its own "Great Firewall."
LONDON – Few predicted that TikTok users in the United States would flock to the Chinese app RedNote (Xiaohongshu) in defiance of a US government ban. And yet in the space of just two days this week, RedNote became the most downloaded app in the US, gaining 700,000 users – most of them American TikTok refugees.