US Tariffs Will Not Bring Back Jobs from China

Although protectionism has become a rare point of bipartisan consensus in America, the public debate about it gets some basic facts wrong. Yes, trade is disruptive, but the US has been unwilling to take advantage of the opportunities generated by it and is instead trying in vain to recreate the jobs of the past.
WASHINGTON, DC – The vice-presidential debate between Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Ohio Senator J.D. Vance earlier this month highlighted a point of bipartisan consensus in a heated election contest. After clashing over topics ranging from health care to immigration and the Middle East conflict, the candidates aligned on trade. Vance asserted that Americans need to “make more of our own stuff,” to which Walz replied, “I’m in agreement with him on this.”
