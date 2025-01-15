Texas’s Online Age-Verification Law Must Be Overturned
The US Supreme Court will soon review a Texas law that requires websites with a certain amount of adult content to verify the age of visitors. The Court should strike down the legislation, because the existing technologies for confirming a person’s age online have been shown to pose a threat to internet users’ privacy and security.
WASHINGTON, DC – Decades of corporate and government data breaches and a surge in identity theft have amply demonstrated how our most precious data – from our home addresses to our likenesses and legal names – can be stolen online and used in ways that ruin our lives. Democratic countries around the world face an uphill battle in protecting their citizens’ privacy in the digital age.