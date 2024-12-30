Supporting Ukraine Is in Trump’s Interest

As Donald Trump tries to push Ukraine and Russia toward a ceasefire, he should recognize that it is in his own political interest to continue providing significant support to the Ukrainians, and only to accept a deal that produces a sovereign, secure Ukraine. Otherwise, Vladimir Putin – and others – will smell weakness.
NEW YORK – Even before taking office, Donald Trump has launched a diplomatic effort to end Russia’s war against Ukraine, calling for an “immediate ceasefire” after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Paris in early December. Trump is right to seek an end to the war. Despite a recent surge in US military assistance and a greenlight for the Ukrainians to strike targets deep inside Russia, Ukraine continues to lose ground in the east, while suffering withering air attacks across its territory. Even if Russia cannot defeat Ukraine’s forces, a war that drags on indefinitely could eventually turn Ukraine into a failed state.
