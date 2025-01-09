Are High-Skill Immigrants a Problem?
The H-1B visa debate within Donald Trump’s Silicon Valley/MAGA coalition raises some important questions for how the United States should think about education and technology in an increasingly globalized knowledge economy. While high-skill immigration can deliver win-win outcomes, these are not guaranteed.
BOSTON – Fissures within US President-elect Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” coalition have appeared sooner than expected. By the end of December, the tech-billionaire wing was in open warfare with MAGA’s nativist wing over America’s H-1B visa program, which enables US businesses to employ some 600,000 skilled foreigners per year on a temporary basis.