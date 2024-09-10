Countries That March Together Should Trade Together

The free-trade enthusiasm that overcame American politicians in the 1980s and 1990s has vanished, with both presidential nominees expressing support for tariffs. But rather than shut out all imports, the US should be more open to trade with countries with which it maintains close military-to-military cooperation.
SAN DIEGO – Donald Trump and Kamala Harris agree on little, except a disdain for free trade. Ahead of the 2024 US presidential election, Trump has threatened a 10% across-the-board tariff on imports, while Harris, whose policy positions remain murky, has indicated that she would follow in President Joe Biden’s footsteps with “targeted and strategic tariffs.” American politicians’ free-trade enthusiasm of the 1980s and 1990s has vanished, and this scares other countries, which know that the United States – despite its wobbles and foibles – remains the world’s most attractive trading partner.
