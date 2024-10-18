Shifting the Paradigm in Ukraine
It is always difficult to extricate ourselves from long-held paradigms and see the world anew, all the more so as we age. This has been poignantly obvious with US President Joe Biden, who has clung to “escalation avoidance” in Ukraine, long after that paradigm turned perverse and deadly.
WARSAW – Last month, a Russian missile blew apart an apartment building in the center of Lviv. I sent a message to a friend who lives there: Was everyone okay? “Yes, we were lucky,” he replied. “Our friends who live just next to us, a young woman and her three daughters, are dead.”