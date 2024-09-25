China Is Missing in America’s Election Debate

The US presidential campaign has mostly avoided discussion about what could well be America’s most consequential foreign-policy issue of the twenty-first century: relations with China. Shouldn’t the candidates be pushed to debate constructive solutions to the country’s biggest problems?
NEW HAVEN – Other than a few glib remarks, surprisingly little was said about China at this month’s US presidential debate. Former President Donald Trump asserted that his proposed import tariffs would punish “China and all of the countries that have been ripping us off for years.” Vice President Kamala Harris, for her part, disparaged China’s pandemic response, stating that President Xi Jinping “was responsible for lacking and not giving us transparency about the origins of COVID.”
