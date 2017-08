¿Atacará Estados Unidos a Corea del Norte?

stephan Edwards AUG 10, 2017

The Chinese have never enforced sanctions on NK before why should we believe they will now? Bluntly China has not and does not act in good faith on this and many other issues. Believing they will do anything more then what they have done before is a waste of time. As for THAAD being a threat to China's security only if they intend to shoot missiles at South Korea and Japan. Sanctions don't work they never have before and they won't now. China merely makes sanctimonious noises while Chinese corporations violate them left, right and Center. As for the US antagonizing China, It's a 2 way street, Shall we talk about forced intellectual property sharing, Claiming ownership of the seas in asia, or perhaps currency manipulation and Economic warfare in other words China isn't innocent in this mess either. Frankly China started to antagonize the US long before Trump. So forget the BS that China is an innocent aggrieved party will you people. They aren't going to anything about the situation and everyone know it. They are our enemy and don't hesitate to prove it! Read more