AUG 11, 2017

Minghao Zhao says behind the rhetorical brinkmanship between Trump and North Korea, the US Pacific Command stated that its bombers on Guam were standing by for orders, ready to fly sorties, should the need arise. Trump claimed that military forces were on the edge of action against Kim Jong-un's hermetic kingdom.

The author says, the US seems "ready to fight," but averting a potential nuclear war "is still the world’s best bet – a fact that even the turbulent Trump administration seems to recognize." He maintains such an effort will "require cooperation from China," which - as North Korea’s main trading partner - has "substantial leverage" over the country. But he says the Trump administration "has gone to great lengths to alienate" Beijing.

The grievances the author highlights are multiple. China's suspension of coal imports from North Korea is said to be taking a toll on "the North’s export earnings by an estimated $400 million this year, (while also costing China a pretty penny)." Yet in April, data showed that China's trade with North Korea had expanded, even though it had complied with UN sanctions and stopped buying North Korean coal, a major source of hard currency for Pyongyang.

Indeed, China has "serious reservations" about America’s North Korea policy. Beijing objects vehemently to the deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile system in South Korea, as the radar is capable of penetrating Chinese territory, and undermining its nuclear deterrent — its ability to scare off potential foes from ever considering a nuclear attack. But Bejing offers South Koreans little assurance that Pyongyang wouldn't attack them.

The author explains China's outrage when the US threatened to impose “secondary sanctions” on Chinese "companies and individuals" with ties and "illicit dealings" with North Korea," as it saw them "as assaults on its sovereignty." But the pressure from Washington aimed to persuade China not to veto the new UN sanctions. In order to get China on board, the Trump administration may contemplate granting Chinese banks dealing with North Korea a temporary reprieve from US sanctions to give Beijing time to show it is serious about doing reining in the regime.

The author complains about Chuck Shumer's hostility. The Senate’s leading Democrat, Minority Leader "is ready to double down on" tougher measures, "calling for the suspension of direct investment from China." However the White House has held off taking much-anticipated action against China after Beijing backed the UN Security Council sanctions last week. Although Washington has made clear it is reluctant, for the moment, to take steps that would antagonise China when its cooperation is needed to curb the nuclear and missile programmes of its protégé and neighbour, it is unclear how long Trump will delay them, given domestic pressures to make good on campaign promises to crack down on unfair trade practices.

The 2018 National Defense Authorization Act is also seen as a thorn in Beijing's side. It was passed by the US House of Representatives last month, which "includes demands for the US government to strengthen military ties with Taiwan, with US Navy ships calling in at Taiwan’s ports." China sees it as a violation of the One-China policy and has threatened to retaliate.

Meanwhile military exercises, involving tens of thousands of American and South Korean troops are going to be conducted later this month, as a deterrent against North Korean aggression. While dodging blame for not being tough enough on Pyongyang, China urges Trump to stop hurling threats at North Korea, and calls for an end of military manoeuvres, saying they are "not in the spirit of the UN resolutions either." For the first time China has the opportunity to prove itself as an indispensable global player, capable of resolving an international conflict. The ball is now in its court.

