美国会打击朝鲜吗？

北京—特朗普正在对朝鲜失去耐心。最近，他用罕见于美国总统的激烈言辞警告说，如果平壤再次威胁打击美国，美国将回应以“地球前所未见的火与怒。”不管特朗普决定采取什么行动，他都必须认识到，这些行动所牵涉到的利益——不仅仅是对朝鲜半岛，也包括美国和中国的关系——是非常巨大的。

上个月，朝鲜进行了两次洲际弹道导弹试射，以证明它有能力袭击美国本土。美国国防情报局（Defense Intelligence Agency）认为朝鲜很可能已经开发出了可以用这种导弹携带的小型化核弹头。约翰斯·霍普金斯大学的专家们则预测朝鲜随时都可能进行第六次核试验。

目前，联合国安理会已经一致通过了迄今为止针对朝鲜的最严厉的制裁，以期迫使该国放弃核武器计划。制裁决议禁止朝鲜出口煤炭、钢铁、铁矿石、铅、铅矿石和海鲜，这些商品占了朝鲜原本就少得可怜（每年30亿美元）的出口量的三分之一。决议还禁止各国向朝鲜海外工人签发新许可。朝鲜海外工人据疑用他们的工资来为核计划和导弹计划提供资金。

但是，到目前为止，制裁似乎并未达到预期的效果。朝鲜威胁要对美国采取“千万倍”的报复——包括袭击美国在西太平洋的领土关岛——并重申了其决不放弃核武器的决心。类似地，在刚刚于马尼拉结束的东盟地区论坛上，朝鲜外相李英浩宣布，除非美国放弃其“敌对”政策，否则朝鲜不会参加关于其核计划和导弹计划的谈判。

美国也采取了类似的强硬立场。在近期的参议院对外关系委员会听证会上，负责东亚事务的代理助理国务卿董云裳（Susan Thornton）表示，美国政府认定谈判不会让朝鲜放弃其核武器计划，哪怕它们能让朝鲜获得急需的经济上的让步。“我们不会，”她又说，“用谈判的方式对话。”

相反，美国一直在竭力加强在国际上孤立朝鲜，收紧对朝鲜的束缚。特朗普政府试图说服菲律宾不要请朝鲜参加东盟地区论坛，并要求缅甸中止与朝鲜的军事关系。

美国在要求澳大利亚、欧盟、日本和其他盟国加强对朝单方面制裁上做得比较成功。欧盟外交和安全政策高级代表莫盖里尼（Federica Mogherini）说，欧盟正在考虑采取更多措施，包括进一步缩减贸易和金融交易。日本政府决定扩大朝鲜官员的再入境禁令，并扩大了针对与朝鲜核开发和导弹开发有关的实体和个人的资产冻结。

但美国不可能把所有鸡蛋都放在制裁一个篮子里。近日，美国国防部已经宣布美军参谋长联席会议主席约瑟夫·邓福德（Joseph Dunford）和美国太平洋司令部司令哈里·哈里斯（Harry Harris）与韩国最高级别军官李淳镇上将通了电话，讨论了军事上的应对选项。此外，美国、日本和韩国武装部队已进行了多次军事演习，B-1B轰炸机和其他战略性武器悉数亮相。信号是明确的：如果一定要打仗的话，美国已经做好了战斗的准备。

当然，避免打仗仍然是全世界最好的选择——即使是行事乖张的特朗普政府，也承认这个事实。但这需要中国的合作，而特朗普政府却有些背道而驰。

作为朝鲜主要贸易伙伴，中国能够对朝鲜施加实实在在的影响。光是中国中止进口朝鲜煤炭一项——这是安理会决议规定的中国义务的一部分——就能让今年朝鲜出口收益减少约4亿美元（同时中国也会付出很大的代价）。

但中国对于美国的朝鲜政策持严重保留态度。比如，中国坚决反对在韩国部署“萨德”反导系统，声称这威胁到中国自身的安全。

此外，中国谴责美国对被发现与朝鲜进行违法交易的中国公司和个人采取“二级制裁”，认为这侵犯了中国的主权。但参议院少数党领袖查克·舒默（Chuck Schumer）准备变本加厉，他要求叫停来自中国的对美直接投资。

而这并非美国国会触怒中国的唯一的方式。上个月在美国众议院获得通过的“2018年国防授权法”要求美国政府加强与台湾的军事关系，包括允许美国海军舰船停靠台湾的港口。

去年4月，参议员约翰·麦凯恩（John McCain）说朝鲜正在给美国制造“慢动作版的古巴导弹危机”。这是一个恰当的类比，但他弄错了一点：局面已经不再是慢动作。特朗普政府最好能够赶上节奏。