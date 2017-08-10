北京—特朗普正在对朝鲜失去耐心。最近，他用罕见于美国总统的激烈言辞警告说，如果平壤再次威胁打击美国，美国将回应以“地球前所未见的火与怒。”不管特朗普决定采取什么行动，他都必须认识到，这些行动所牵涉到的利益——不仅仅是对朝鲜半岛，也包括美国和中国的关系——是非常巨大的。
上个月，朝鲜进行了两次洲际弹道导弹试射，以证明它有能力袭击美国本土。美国国防情报局（Defense Intelligence Agency）认为朝鲜很可能已经开发出了可以用这种导弹携带的小型化核弹头。约翰斯·霍普金斯大学的专家们则预测朝鲜随时都可能进行第六次核试验。
目前，联合国安理会已经一致通过了迄今为止针对朝鲜的最严厉的制裁，以期迫使该国放弃核武器计划。制裁决议禁止朝鲜出口煤炭、钢铁、铁矿石、铅、铅矿石和海鲜，这些商品占了朝鲜原本就少得可怜（每年30亿美元）的出口量的三分之一。决议还禁止各国向朝鲜海外工人签发新许可。朝鲜海外工人据疑用他们的工资来为核计划和导弹计划提供资金。
但是，到目前为止，制裁似乎并未达到预期的效果。朝鲜威胁要对美国采取“千万倍”的报复——包括袭击美国在西太平洋的领土关岛——并重申了其决不放弃核武器的决心。类似地，在刚刚于马尼拉结束的东盟地区论坛上，朝鲜外相李英浩宣布，除非美国放弃其“敌对”政策，否则朝鲜不会参加关于其核计划和导弹计划的谈判。
美国也采取了类似的强硬立场。在近期的参议院对外关系委员会听证会上，负责东亚事务的代理助理国务卿董云裳（Susan Thornton）表示，美国政府认定谈判不会让朝鲜放弃其核武器计划，哪怕它们能让朝鲜获得急需的经济上的让步。“我们不会，”她又说，“用谈判的方式对话。”
相反，美国一直在竭力加强在国际上孤立朝鲜，收紧对朝鲜的束缚。特朗普政府试图说服菲律宾不要请朝鲜参加东盟地区论坛，并要求缅甸中止与朝鲜的军事关系。
美国在要求澳大利亚、欧盟、日本和其他盟国加强对朝单方面制裁上做得比较成功。欧盟外交和安全政策高级代表莫盖里尼（Federica Mogherini）说，欧盟正在考虑采取更多措施，包括进一步缩减贸易和金融交易。日本政府决定扩大朝鲜官员的再入境禁令，并扩大了针对与朝鲜核开发和导弹开发有关的实体和个人的资产冻结。
但美国不可能把所有鸡蛋都放在制裁一个篮子里。近日，美国国防部已经宣布美军参谋长联席会议主席约瑟夫·邓福德（Joseph Dunford）和美国太平洋司令部司令哈里·哈里斯（Harry Harris）与韩国最高级别军官李淳镇上将通了电话，讨论了军事上的应对选项。此外，美国、日本和韩国武装部队已进行了多次军事演习，B-1B轰炸机和其他战略性武器悉数亮相。信号是明确的：如果一定要打仗的话，美国已经做好了战斗的准备。
当然，避免打仗仍然是全世界最好的选择——即使是行事乖张的特朗普政府，也承认这个事实。但这需要中国的合作，而特朗普政府却有些背道而驰。
作为朝鲜主要贸易伙伴，中国能够对朝鲜施加实实在在的影响。光是中国中止进口朝鲜煤炭一项——这是安理会决议规定的中国义务的一部分——就能让今年朝鲜出口收益减少约4亿美元（同时中国也会付出很大的代价）。
但中国对于美国的朝鲜政策持严重保留态度。比如，中国坚决反对在韩国部署“萨德”反导系统，声称这威胁到中国自身的安全。
此外，中国谴责美国对被发现与朝鲜进行违法交易的中国公司和个人采取“二级制裁”，认为这侵犯了中国的主权。但参议院少数党领袖查克·舒默（Chuck Schumer）准备变本加厉，他要求叫停来自中国的对美直接投资。
而这并非美国国会触怒中国的唯一的方式。上个月在美国众议院获得通过的“2018年国防授权法”要求美国政府加强与台湾的军事关系，包括允许美国海军舰船停靠台湾的港口。
去年4月，参议员约翰·麦凯恩（John McCain）说朝鲜正在给美国制造“慢动作版的古巴导弹危机”。这是一个恰当的类比，但他弄错了一点：局面已经不再是慢动作。特朗普政府最好能够赶上节奏。
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Minghao Zhao says behind the rhetorical brinkmanship between Trump and North Korea, the US Pacific Command stated that its bombers on Guam were standing by for orders, ready to fly sorties, should the need arise. Trump claimed that military forces were on the edge of action against Kim Jong-un's hermetic kingdom.
The author says, the US seems "ready to fight," but averting a potential nuclear war "is still the world’s best bet – a fact that even the turbulent Trump administration seems to recognize." He maintains such an effort will "require cooperation from China," which - as North Korea’s main trading partner - has "substantial leverage" over the country. But he says the Trump administration "has gone to great lengths to alienate" Beijing.
The grievances the author highlights are multiple. China's suspension of coal imports from North Korea is said to be taking a toll on "the North’s export earnings by an estimated $400 million this year, (while also costing China a pretty penny)." Yet in April, data showed that China's trade with North Korea had expanded, even though it had complied with UN sanctions and stopped buying North Korean coal, a major source of hard currency for Pyongyang.
Indeed, China has "serious reservations" about America’s North Korea policy. Beijing objects vehemently to the deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile system in South Korea, as the radar is capable of penetrating Chinese territory, and undermining its nuclear deterrent — its ability to scare off potential foes from ever considering a nuclear attack. But Bejing offers South Koreans little assurance that Pyongyang wouldn't attack them.
The author explains China's outrage when the US threatened to impose “secondary sanctions” on Chinese "companies and individuals" with ties and "illicit dealings" with North Korea," as it saw them "as assaults on its sovereignty." But the pressure from Washington aimed to persuade China not to veto the new UN sanctions. In order to get China on board, the Trump administration may contemplate granting Chinese banks dealing with North Korea a temporary reprieve from US sanctions to give Beijing time to show it is serious about doing reining in the regime.
The author complains about Chuck Shumer's hostility. The Senate’s leading Democrat, Minority Leader "is ready to double down on" tougher measures, "calling for the suspension of direct investment from China." However the White House has held off taking much-anticipated action against China after Beijing backed the UN Security Council sanctions last week. Although Washington has made clear it is reluctant, for the moment, to take steps that would antagonise China when its cooperation is needed to curb the nuclear and missile programmes of its protégé and neighbour, it is unclear how long Trump will delay them, given domestic pressures to make good on campaign promises to crack down on unfair trade practices.
The 2018 National Defense Authorization Act is also seen as a thorn in Beijing's side. It was passed by the US House of Representatives last month, which "includes demands for the US government to strengthen military ties with Taiwan, with US Navy ships calling in at Taiwan’s ports." China sees it as a violation of the One-China policy and has threatened to retaliate.
Meanwhile military exercises, involving tens of thousands of American and South Korean troops are going to be conducted later this month, as a deterrent against North Korean aggression. While dodging blame for not being tough enough on Pyongyang, China urges Trump to stop hurling threats at North Korea, and calls for an end of military manoeuvres, saying they are "not in the spirit of the UN resolutions either." For the first time China has the opportunity to prove itself as an indispensable global player, capable of resolving an international conflict. The ball is now in its court.
Comment Commented Alex Leo
Coal imports ban? fine but how about the increased iron imports and pick up in trade overall? It is pretty easy to spot the train movements from space, you know. And speaking about threats, why don't you try to explain what your President told that weird Phillipino leader - "We are friends, and the Pillipine people should listen to what a friend is telling them, and the message is, if you start oil exploration on the islands, there will be a war". Read more
Comment Commented ron smith
Is it possible that China has a distinct preference for DPRK continuing forwards on a nuclear capable missile (with warheads)? Is it possible China thinks it is the proper sovereign for the world -- or at least the proper leader? Does Mr. Zhao sound as though he is a paid propagandist? Read more
Comment Commented Alex Leo
he does Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
It seems odd that China seemingly values their relationship with North Korea more than their relationship with the US. Exports to the US have lifted China out of poverty while North Korea has done nothing for beneficial other than putting China's own security at risk. I think Trump's suggestion that China sort North Korea out was a good one. Could it be that China is just unwilling to swallow its pride? Read more
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
China stance is probably following the basics of "The Art of War", and enjoying the spectacle of adversaries warring outside of China. As the geopolitical status-quo is not in their interest to preserve, and as time is currently on their side, then, any attrition caused on the U.S. by any party is probably welcome. Read more
Comment Commented Alex Leo
I am afraid you are missing China's tradition of viewing itself as the ultimate human civilization in the world. remember the rift between Mao and the Soviet Union and what was the final straw? Him saying that China will ultimately prevail and is the only power not in fear of a nuclear war. Because the West will find large scale casualties unacceptable, the Soviet Union could put up with them in the name of victory but only China could demographically put up with 100 million casualties in a war and still prevail. And they are right unfortunately, the yuan is gaining against the USD. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
I am having proofreading issues today. Kindly excuse. Read more
Comment Commented Prem Swaroop
Though there have been heated exchanges between the USA & DPRK, by no means has the situation reached a tipping point. Despite increased noise levels Kim Jong Un is unlikely to take action which could put his leadership in jeopardy. North Korea is not going to do anything that will spell the end of Kim Jong Un's regime since any sort of military conflict in the Korean Peninsula is equivalent to the end of North Korea as we know. The current situation is probably Trump's way of escaping from the issues plaguing his tenure as POTUS. Read more
Comment Commented ron smith
Amazing that Mr. Swaroop can calculate where tipping points lie -- the best and brightest mathematicians and physicists have concluded such calculations are, with our current knowledge, quite impossible. Mr. Swaroop also seems to be ignoring the history of the Kims as rulers of NK: the primary goal is to rule ALL of Korea. Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
The Chinese have never enforced sanctions on NK before why should we believe they will now? Bluntly China has not and does not act in good faith on this and many other issues. Believing they will do anything more then what they have done before is a waste of time. As for THAAD being a threat to China's security only if they intend to shoot missiles at South Korea and Japan. Sanctions don't work they never have before and they won't now. China merely makes sanctimonious noises while Chinese corporations violate them left, right and Center. As for the US antagonizing China, It's a 2 way street, Shall we talk about forced intellectual property sharing, Claiming ownership of the seas in asia, or perhaps currency manipulation and Economic warfare in other words China isn't innocent in this mess either. Frankly China started to antagonize the US long before Trump. So forget the BS that China is an innocent aggrieved party will you people. They aren't going to anything about the situation and everyone know it. They are our enemy and don't hesitate to prove it! Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
N.Korea is engaged in psych.war . It is doubtful N.Korean leader is insane enough to lob a Nuke on US territory. It was long time ago, nuclear and missile technologies have proliferated. It is a matter of time, NK will develop them to make US nervous. NK has the trump card ie. S.Korean capital is within the artillery range of NK guns. So US will think twice to bombard NK targets on any provocation. So let us wait and see! Read more
Comment Commented Henrik Petersen
China must think that Trump is bluffing. Or China is as powerless as the US when it comes to influencing North Korea. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Trump is a gift to NK because he justifies the idea of a threat and the resultant need for capability. He has made it all the more concrete. Send him on holiday please Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Is he going skiing in Russia? Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
His office has apnnounced that he is taking a 17 day holiday. It is the longest in US history. ( I am not kidding)! Read more
