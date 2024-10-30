No President Can Revive US Manufacturing Employment

Neither Donald Trump nor Kamala Harris should be promoting manufacturing as a vehicle of inclusive growth and employment for low-skilled workers. The days when the sector played that role are long gone, and no trade or industrial policy will bring them back.
WASHINGTON, DC – In the final stretch of the US presidential race, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are both touting competing plans to create middle-class jobs for workers without college degrees by revitalizing manufacturing. But the candidates are not only playing on the electorate’s nostalgia for a bygone era; they are ignoring the diminished role that manufacturing can now play as a source of growth and opportunity.
