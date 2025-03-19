America’s Big Trade Win
Despite the uncertainty surrounding global trade, there are some bright spots – namely, booming trade in services. And here, ironically, the United States is leading the way, running a services trade surplus with most major economies and generating millions of good jobs for American workers.
GENEVA – News about global trade these days is all about tariffs, protectionism, and uncertainty. There is considerable anxiety among businesses, consumers, and public officials. But the world must remain calm and focused on the main objective: averting unproductive trade wars.