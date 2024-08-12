Biden’s Antitrust Crusade Comes for Handbags
The Biden administration’s Federal Trade Commission has discarded decades of antitrust law in favor of taking aggressive action against successful companies, including luxury handbag makers. But instead of spurring a more competitive, pro-consumer environment, this approach will stifle innovation and economic dynamism.
SAN DIEGO – The US Constitution directs the federal government to perform a few crucial functions, including providing for “the common defense.” According to the Federal Trade Commission, that now includes protecting the American people from designer handbags.