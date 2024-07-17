The Fed Should Not Cut Interest Rates Yet

Investors are betting on interest-rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve in September, and potentially even in late July. But the outlook for inflation and the labor market in the United States does not indicate that policymakers should begin lowering rates in the next two months.
WASHINGTON, DC – With inflation cooling and unemployment rising in the United States, investors are betting that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates. At the time of this writing, market prices imply a less than 2% chance that the Fed will not reduce rates at its policy-setting meeting in September, and even indicate a 7% chance that it will lower rates at the next meeting later this month.
