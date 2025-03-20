The Transatlantic World Will Never Be the Same
We are witnessing a marked departure from the first Trump administration, which at least kept the transatlantic ideological alliance largely intact. This time, hard-line Republican ideologues are pursuing a culture war that positions Russia as a potential partner, and liberal, open European societies as adversaries.
STOCKHOLM – Once upon a time, the United States saw the contest between democracy and authoritarianism as a singularly defining issue. It was this outlook, forged in the crucible of World War II, that created such strong transatlantic bonds. For many decades, the US-European alliance was not only about security, but ideology and shared values. That is why the relationship endured for 80 years.