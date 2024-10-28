Trump’s Not-So-Secret Weapon

The right-wing media machine in the US – exemplified by Fox News – has succeeded in delegitimizing the Democratic Party for about half the electorate, and in making Donald Trump seem like a normal candidate and a capable leader. Will this be enough to put Trump in the White House a second time?
WASHINGTON, DC – In the prologue of his new book, Nexus: A Brief History of Information Networks from the Stone Age to AI, Yuval Noah Harari writes: “We should not assume delusional networks are doomed to failure.” The implications for the United States in the run-up to its presidential election should be clear. After all, the authoritarian “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) movement – of which the Republican Party is now just the political wing – is nothing if not delusional, and a second term in office for its leader, Donald Trump, would be catastrophic.
