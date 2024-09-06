leonard104_SurkovDimitriGetty Images_USEUflag SurkovDimitri/Getty Images
The US Election Will Overturn Europe’s Strategic Status Quo

Kamala Harris’s ascent to the top of the Democratic ticket has eliminated Donald Trump’s polling lead and allowed Europeans to contemplate alternatives to what would be their worst-case scenario. Yet, even if Harris wins, it would be foolish to expect complete continuity with the Biden administration.

BERLIN – With the US election just two months away, European decision-makers have gone from grappling with Trumpian nightmare scenarios – new trade wars, abandoning Ukraine, withdrawing from NATO – to experiencing an emotion they had almost forgotten: hope. Vice President Kamala Harris’s ascent to the top of the Democratic ticket has eliminated Donald Trump’s polling lead and allowed Europeans to contemplate alternatives to their worst-case scenario.

