Harris or Chaos

To Americans who feel like the world is falling apart, Donald Trump’s promise of a return to social order has obvious appeal. But the former president’s impulsive personality, erratic leadership style, and shambolic first term in office make it equally obvious that he would bring only more chaos if he is re-elected.
STANFORD – As the US presidential election approaches, Americans are weighing crucial questions about the economy, reproductive freedom, climate change, and their country’s role in an increasingly volatile world. Yet beneath these policy debates lies an even more fundamental decision: Whether to elect a leader who will invite greater stability or more chaos.
