Patriotic Grift
The Democrats' momentous decision to push Joe Biden out of the running followed difficult internal debates in which the president's supporters had a point: If he could just make it past the election, he would still be a good president for the next couple of years. The same cannot be said for Donald Trump.
BERKELEY – US President Joe Biden has declined the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination. He has done so despite being “the best president of my lifetime,” as the economist Noah Smith put it, and because he concluded that his vice president, Kamala Harris, would be a good president, too.