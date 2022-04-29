The International Monetary System Is More Unfit than Ever

Through importing lots of relatively cheap products from the other countries, together with the decline in labor union power, America has been able to suppress the domestic wage rates of her own residents, and so enabling her multinational companies to extract from their bigger profits the necessary funds for future research and development (even after massive share buybacks and dividend distributions).

And by importing the low-value-added merchandises from the other countries, America has been successful in pulling the other countries into the "comparative advantage trap," say by inducing labor-intensive countries like China to specialize in producing at the lower-value-added ladders of the global supply chains, forcing them to specialize in "being poor," thereby maintaining the ancient-Roman-Empire-like tribute system centered on America.

---

In short, the current BW II system should and can be sustained by America,through

(a) suppressing other developing countries which ambitiously strive to climb up the global-value-chain ladders quickly, like what America did to China's Huawei recently,

(b) the American central government's much bigger deficit spending year-in and year-out, to accommodate the American consumers to keep deficit-spending more in the coming years, enabling them to continue to act as the world's dominant consumers of last resort, and so maintaining or strengthening the gravitational force of the American Sun in the present BW II solar system.

---

In short, Modern Money Theory can help America to maintain the current BW II system intact, and protect the system from the constant assaults coming from the potential BW III system in the coming decades.

The current inflationary pressure formed by the global pandemic and aggravated by the Ukraine war is just a noise, and shouldn't discourage America from keeping using MMT to her own advantage.

---