Containing the Collateral Damage of America’s China Policy

Great article professor Shang Jin Wei. More grounded and far more practical advise to Biden government to take the opportunity for a practical and economic cooperation with China through facilitating Hainan Special Economic Zone. Biden government is already have economic cooperation with China and at much involved level because of greater democratic orientation of East Asia when compared to main land China. US and American companies have long history of Trade with China and thereby sudden measures to implement export restrictions from China has greatly disturbed the international trading markets. Recently few articles suggested that it is because China hasn't paced its economic development partly accrued by Western Trade links with greater freedom for its people. And the same articles suggested that China's dominance over international trading regime is not going anywhere and thereby you have given the most practical and wide advise to Biden Administration to keep engaging China through methods of economic cooperation and mitigate any security risks, American trade with China can happen through a special economic zone where security concerns are controlled for and addressed. That is a very good step towards ensuring peace in the region,