The Big Picture

The contest between former US President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris underscores a stark contrast of policies and priorities on virtually every major issue, from economic policy to reproductive freedom to climate change. But Trump and Harris – like most Americans – seem to agree on one thing: China poses a serious threat to US interests and must be contained.
