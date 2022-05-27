How to Engage with China

Short of a literal Armageddon-like military conflict between the US and China that engulfs the whole globe one day in the future, the other countries should embrace and welcome the current "warm war" between these two countries, because they can economically free-ride on this war, and gain accordingly.

---

This idea is nothing new, and has happened after WWII.

During the long cold war between capitalist US and socialist USSR, many other developed and developing countries gained tremendously from that war.

Through the Marshall Plan, the US helped western Europe to quickly re-industrialize, and through opening up her own markets to the rest of the world, the US also helped many developed and developing countries to become rich or richer through practicing exports-oriented economic growth, like Germany, Japan, Asia's four little dragons and four little tigers, with the help of the IMF, the World Bank, and the WTO.

---

Once the USSR iron curtain had gone with the wind, during the past 30 years it'd no longer been in the interest of the US to keep giving too many sweet candies to the developing countries, and even to her own close allies, and so the globalization tide started to recede like what we observe today.

---

Until recently, that is, when quickly growing China started to attract the attention of the US elites, and hence the latest Biden diplomatic crusade to Asia, to lure those Asian countries to help the US contain China, by giving those countries more sweet candies once again.

This means, it's always in the interest of the rest of the world to sustain and prolong the current "warm war" between the US and China, making sure that none of them will quickly come out as the eventual winner, so that they can keep receiving more and more sweet candies from both rival countries, and so keep gaining accordingly.

Those other countries should know this trick, the US knows that they know it, and they know that the US knows that they know it ......

---