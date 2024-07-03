The Global Benefits of Reining in Live Nation-Ticketmaster’s Power

The US Department of Justice’s landmark lawsuit against Live Nation-Ticketmaster signals the end of the era when American antitrust regulators turned a blind eye to coercion by market-dominant firms. Equally important, a victory for the federal government could reshape the global live-entertainment industry.
WASHINGTON, DC – At the end of May, the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) and 30 states filed a landmark antitrust lawsuit against Live Nation, the world’s largest event promoter, and its wholly owned subsidiary, Ticketmaster. Part of US President Joe Biden’s anti-monopoly push, the case has generated extensive media coverage, not least because of the outcry that followed botched ticket sales in recent years, including for Taylor Swift’s blockbuster Eras Tour.
